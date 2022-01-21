Fire brigade deptt serving citizens even in adverse conditions: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade department is serving the citizens even in adverse conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade department is serving the citizens even in adverse conditions.

The Administrator said this while addressing a function held here at Frere Hall to pay homage to the firefighters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

"Firefighting is a service to the people as it saves lives and property. They are Ghazis and martyrs who perform their duties to save someone's life and property.

"We will resolve the problems of the fire brigade and use all the resources to upgrade it," he informed.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is performing public service even in difficult circumstances.

"Such programs should be held every month to pay tribute to the officers and employees of different departments for their excellent performance. They should also be given performance bonuses for their hard work.

He said that the services of officers and employees of other departments of KMC including Fire Brigade will also be appreciated.

Addressing the function, Metropolitan Commissioner, Syed Afzal Zaidi requested the Administrator Karachi to provide awards for firefighters at provincial and national level so that they could be encouraged.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented certificates of appreciation and cash to the firefighters for their services.