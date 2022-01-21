UrduPoint.com

Fire Brigade Deptt Serving Citizens Even In Adverse Conditions: Administrator Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Fire brigade deptt serving citizens even in adverse conditions: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade department is serving the citizens even in adverse conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade department is serving the citizens even in adverse conditions.

The Administrator said this while addressing a function held here at Frere Hall to pay homage to the firefighters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

"Firefighting is a service to the people as it saves lives and property. They are Ghazis and martyrs who perform their duties to save someone's life and property.

"We will resolve the problems of the fire brigade and use all the resources to upgrade it," he informed.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is performing public service even in difficult circumstances.

"Such programs should be held every month to pay tribute to the officers and employees of different departments for their excellent performance. They should also be given performance bonuses for their hard work.

He said that the services of officers and employees of other departments of KMC including Fire Brigade will also be appreciated.

Addressing the function, Metropolitan Commissioner, Syed Afzal Zaidi requested the Administrator Karachi to provide awards for firefighters at provincial and national level so that they could be encouraged.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented certificates of appreciation and cash to the firefighters for their services.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fire Martyrs Shaheed All

Recent Stories

Provision of top quality health facilities vision ..

Provision of top quality health facilities vision of Prime Minister: Dr Faisal S ..

1 minute ago
 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF wi ..

3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF win title

1 minute ago
 Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after home burg ..

Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after home burgled

1 minute ago
 PNCA organizes Bazm-e-Ghazal"

PNCA organizes Bazm-e-Ghazal"

1 minute ago
 Governor signs ordinance against encroachments

Governor signs ordinance against encroachments

1 minute ago
 Air strike on Yemen prison leaves more than 100 de ..

Air strike on Yemen prison leaves more than 100 dead or wounded

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.