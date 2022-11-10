UrduPoint.com

Fire Brigade Emergency Mock Exercise Held

Published November 10, 2022

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration conducted a fire brigade emergency mock exercise on Thursday to evaluate the response time and performance of fire brigade vehicles

On the direction of deputy commissioner Islamabad, the assistant commissioner Sadar gave the call to fire emergency units where all vehicles reached the spot within 18 minutes, ICT spokesperson told APP.

The call was made at 4:30 p.m. in response the first vehicle arrived the venue at 4:39 p.

m. second at 4:40 p.m. third at 4:43 p.m. while the "Bronto Skyline" arrived at 4:44 p.m.

The fourth vehicle arrived at 4:45 p.m. fifth at 4:45 p.m. sixth at 4:45 p.m. seventh at 4:48 p.m. and the eighth vehicle arrived at 4:48 p.m.

The mock exercise was aimed to improve emergency services response and equip teams to deal with disaster situation efficiently, said the spokesperson.

In a mock exercise, the fire brigade vehicles have to reach the spot in time and complete the rescue process, spokesperson added.

