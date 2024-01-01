Fire brigade extinguished fire within 30 minutes

A quick response from the firefighting team successfully extinguished a sudden fire at Zahid's furniture factory near Bannu Road Pathak in the Kohat area on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A quick response from the firefighting team successfully extinguished a sudden fire at Zahid's furniture factory near Bannu Road Pathak in the Kohat area on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, on receiving the emergency report to the rescue control room, the firefighter team responded in time and started the fire extinguishing process.

And have extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

APP/azq/378