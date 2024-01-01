Open Menu

Fire Brigade Extinguished Fire Within 30 Minutes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Fire brigade extinguished fire within 30 minutes

A quick response from the firefighting team successfully extinguished a sudden fire at Zahid's furniture factory near Bannu Road Pathak in the Kohat area on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A quick response from the firefighting team successfully extinguished a sudden fire at Zahid's furniture factory near Bannu Road Pathak in the Kohat area on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, on receiving the emergency report to the rescue control room, the firefighter team responded in time and started the fire extinguishing process.

And have extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Bannu Fire Road Kohat From

Recent Stories

Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given ..

Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given alternative residential plots ..

3 minutes ago
 HESCO anti theft campaign: 297 more connections in ..

HESCO anti theft campaign: 297 more connections involved in electricity theft de ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister to chair national conference on i ..

Federal Minister to chair national conference on interfaith harmony & peace

3 minutes ago
 Safety of the citizens top priority of NH&MP:IG

Safety of the citizens top priority of NH&MP:IG

3 minutes ago
 PML-N unveils an economic revitalization plan for ..

PML-N unveils an economic revitalization plan for 2024

3 minutes ago
 SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election c ..

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election campaign on Wednesday

1 hour ago
Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held D ..

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: auth ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recei ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

1 hour ago
 CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police statio ..

CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police commended for good performance in ..

Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Band Road project

1 hour ago
 SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualific ..

SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualification

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan