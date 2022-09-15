Fire brigade got first batch of protective equipment: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Wednesday said that the first batch of protective equipment has been provided to the fire brigade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Wednesday said that the first batch of protective equipment has been provided to the fire brigade.

"KMC will soon stand on its feet. Rs 230 million will be received from Karachi Port Trust in one or two days. Disinfectant spraying is being done daily in about 30 UCs to eliminate dengue virus in the city. Karachi has experienced unusual rains this year, he expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of handing over protective equipment to the fire brigade at the Central Fire Station.

Secretary Rehabilitation Asif Memon, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Sindh Resilience Project 1122 Ghulam Asghar Kanasro, Director Rescue Dr. Abid, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed and other concerned officers and station officers of various fire stations were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that he had requested the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to give personal protective equipment to the firemen working in KMC Fire Brigade so that these people could not be injured or killed in critical situations.

"Today we are handing over the first batch of these goods from Sindh Resilience Project 1122 PDMA to Fire Brigade which includes Chemical Gloves, Full Face Mask, Leather Gloves, Torches, Rubber Hand Gloves, Goggles, long rubber shoes, hammer and fireman's helmet," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab hoped that this would improve the performance of those participating in fire fighting and rescue operations. He said that the citizens would get more good news regarding KMC soon.

He thanked Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Faisal Sabzwari and Chairman of KPT for paying the dues of KMC. He said that fire risk allowance is being given to fire brigade officers and staff so that their financial affairs get better.

Murtaza Wahab said that other problems of fire brigade will also be solved on priority basis. The Administrator Karachi said that fire brigade has always worked with utmost dedication, passion and hard work. "Measures for the protection of firemen are necessary as they do their duty to put out fires to save lives and property of citizens without any concern for their own lives. The major fires that have broken out in the city during the last one year, including those at Sadar Cooperative Market, Departmental Store near Jail Chowrangi and Korangi, have been tackled by the fire brigade with their experience, the Administrator said.

He said that to increase the morale of the firemen, a felicitation ceremony has also been organized for the officers and staff of the fire brigade who were martyred and injured during the work.

He said that there had been unusual rains in Karachi this time, after which the cases of dengue virus were increasing in the city, adding that in this situation, the citizens should spray in their homes as well and not to keep water in open places.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, to provide protection against dengue virus in different areas of the city, spray campaign is underway.

He said that steps were being taken on a daily basis to protect clean water reservoirs from dengue mosquito breeding.