Fire Brigade Has A Key Role To Play In Saving Lives And Property: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that there are several fire incidents in Karachi every month and the fire brigade has a key role to play in saving lives and property.

"In view of the population of Karachi, more fire stations will have to be set up in the city," he said on the occasion of a visit to the Central Fire Brigade Station of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) here.

Former Senator Yousuf Baloch, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, PPP leader Khalil Hoot, Shakeel Chaudhry, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi inspected the fire extinguishers and other equipment at the Central Fire Station and gave necessary instructions to the officers.

He expressed satisfaction that the snorkels and fire tenders of KMC Fire Brigade were in good condition and capable of extinguishing the fire.

He said that however, according to the needs of a large metropolitan city like Karachi, the fire brigade needs to be modernized so that in case of fire anywhere, the loss of civilians can be minimized through immediate and timely action.

He said that fire brigade is a very important department of KMC which should be activated and diligent at all times.

"Our firefighters always perform their duties with dedication and diligence and have also sacrificed their lives to save lives and property in case of fire," he added.

The Administrator Karachi also inspected the 1912 fire tender at Central Fire Station and directed to keep it in good condition.

He said that the requirements of fire brigade would be met and training of modern personnel would be arranged.

"In the major cities of the world, firefighting has been developed as a complete science and there firefighters are highly valued and respected because they are the ones who can save lives while fighting fires in extremely difficult situations," said the Administrator.

He said that it is commendable that the firefighters of KMC are full of professional spirit and are serving the organization and the city to the best of their ability.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that like other departments of KMC, the fire brigade department is also being upgraded for which all measures will be taken.

