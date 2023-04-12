Close
Fire Brigade Rescuers Putted On High Alert During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescuers of Fire Brigade will remain on high alert during Eid holidays to provide emergency cover to the people in Sukkur.

The district administration has made a plan for deputing of emergency fire brigade, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eid Gahs, sources of the district administration told on Wednesday.

Moreover, officials of the Civil Defence have been also directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency.

Meetings with management of hospitals have also been held to cope with any emergency.

The Fire Brigade Sukkur will remain operational round the clock to ensure an effective implementation of District Emergency Plan.

It is to mention over here that the control room will also be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to public and the leaves of rescuers have been canceled.

