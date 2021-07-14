UrduPoint.com
Fire Brigade To Remain Alert During Eid Holidays

Wed 14th July 2021

Fire Brigade to remain alert during Eid holidays

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As many six rescuers of Fire Brigade will remain on high alert during Eid holidays to provide emergency cover to the people in Sukkur district.

The district has made plans for deployment of emergency fire brigade, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eidgahs.

Moreover, officials of the Civil Defense have been also directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency. Meetings with management of hospitals have also been held to cope with any emergency.

The Fire Brigade Sukkur will remain operational round the clock to ensure effective implementation of District Emergency Plans. It is mention over here that the District Control Rooms will also be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to public and leaves of rescuers have been cancelled.

More Stories From Pakistan

