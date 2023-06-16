Fire Brigade to remain alert during Eid holidays in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :As many six rescuers of the Fire Brigade will remain on high alert during Eid holidays to provide emergency cover to the people in the Sukkur district.

The district administration on Friday made plans for the deployment of emergency fire brigade, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eidgahs.

Moreover, officials of the Civil Defense have also been directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency.

Meetings with the management of hospitals have also been held to cope with any emergency.

The Fire Brigade will remain operational round the clock to ensure the effective implementation of District Emergency Plans.

It is mentioned here that the District Control Rooms will also be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of rescuers have been cancelled.