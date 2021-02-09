Fire broke out congested locality of Karim Pura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Fire broke out at a house in congested Karim Pura area in interior city here on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic and rush of people for safety.

According to Rescue 1122 KP, the blaze erupted at the home of Saif Wahab in street of old book shops in Karim Pura area.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the area and made arrangement for dousing of fire by passing the water pipes from different streets.

No loss of life is reported in the incident, while the house hold items were gutted.