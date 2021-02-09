UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Broke Out Congested Locality Of Karim Pura

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Fire broke out congested locality of Karim Pura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Fire broke out at a house in congested Karim Pura area in interior city here on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic and rush of people for safety.

According to Rescue 1122 KP, the blaze erupted at the home of Saif Wahab in street of old book shops in Karim Pura area.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the area and made arrangement for dousing of fire by passing the water pipes from different streets.

No loss of life is reported in the incident, while the house hold items were gutted.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

1 hour ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

1 hour ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.