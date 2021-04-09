Fire broke out due to gas cylinder blast in steel factory

Fire broke out in a steel factory on Kambo Adda near Ring Road due to explosion of a gas cylinder used in kitchen for cooking purpose

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Fire broke out in a steel factory on Kambo Adda near Ring Road due to explosion of a gas cylinder used in kitchen for cooking purpose.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, no casualty was reported due to the blast and ensuing blaze at the steel mill located on the outskirts of the city.

The Rescue teams including fire fighters soon after receiving emergency call, rushed to the site and doused the fire within 20 minutes operation.

The fire damaged some portion of the steel factory, but fortunately no casualty was reported in the incident.