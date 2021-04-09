UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Broke Out Due To Gas Cylinder Blast In Steel Factory

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Fire broke out due to gas cylinder blast in steel factory

Fire broke out in a steel factory on Kambo Adda near Ring Road due to explosion of a gas cylinder used in kitchen for cooking purpose

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Fire broke out in a steel factory on Kambo Adda near Ring Road due to explosion of a gas cylinder used in kitchen for cooking purpose.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, no casualty was reported due to the blast and ensuing blaze at the steel mill located on the outskirts of the city.

The Rescue teams including fire fighters soon after receiving emergency call, rushed to the site and doused the fire within 20 minutes operation.

The fire damaged some portion of the steel factory, but fortunately no casualty was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Road SITE Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 1,939 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan spends over $454 mln on import of travel ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says JCPOA Joint Commission Will ..

2 minutes ago

Documents Show US Republican States Spending Big S ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to tighten national coronavirus law: govt

2 minutes ago

Putin Told Merkel Russia Is Free to Move Troops at ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.