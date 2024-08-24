Fire broke out in a cardboard factory in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A fire broke out in a cardboard factory in Korangi area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to the private news channel and fire brigade officials, as soon as the incident was reported, fire brigade teams reached the accident site and started the rescue operation.

Four fire brigade vehicles took part in the rescue operation and extinguished the fire.