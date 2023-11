SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) A fire broke out in a grocery shop located at Daska-Pasrur Road due to gas leakage, here on Saturday.

According to rescue spokesperson, a fire broke out in a grocery shop located at Dhadu Basra, Daska-Pasrur Road due to gas leakage, as a result Shafique (35) were burnt.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospital.