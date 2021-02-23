UrduPoint.com
Fire Broke Out In BBH; No Causalities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Fire broke out in BBH; no causalities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in Orthopedic Operation Theater of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in wee hours on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in ward # 13 located in the building at 1:30 AM due to gas leakage.

On information two fire trucks, one ambulance and rescue workers rushed to the spot to extinguished the flames.

As a result, the ceiling and 3 walls of a room in the building collapsed, however no patient was injured in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

