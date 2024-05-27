Fire Broke Out In Daman Koh Hills Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A fire on Monday broke out in Daman-e-Koh National Park Islamabad.
According to Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, the fire broke out around 11 am and the spread of the fire was increasing due to wind flow.
Rescue officials, fire brigade teams and CDA environment department were busy dousing the fire.
