Fire Broke Out In Hour At Tehsil Baloch, AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A fire broke out in a house due to a shot circuit on Saturday in Tehsil Baloch of Azad Kashmir.
According to private news channel, the occupants were taken out safely while the house was completely burnt.
According to Assistant Commissioner Baloch, there are concerns about possible casualties and property damage in such incidents because of the absence of fire brigade facilities in the Sudnoti and adjacent areas of Baloch, Mang and Trot Khal.
