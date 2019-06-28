UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Broke Out In Market On Chakri Road Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:09 PM

Fire broke out in market on chakri road Rawalpindi

A fire broke out in Jumma bazaar located on chakri road near Zafar plaza which caused damage worth millions of rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A fire broke out in Jumma bazaar located on chakri road near Zafar plaza which caused damage worth millions of rupees.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, firefighting teams reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours.

The cooling process was also done after controlling the fire, he said.

Fire spread rapidly because there was no concrete wall between shops and they were separated with metallic sheets, the spokesman said.

The rescue officials said that the fire was caused by a short circuit, resultantly several shops were into ashes. However, no causalities were reported.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

England's Buttler says World Cup pressure is a 'pr ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commission to conduct two-day NADRA ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Quds delegation visits Pakistan monument

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses review appeal against acqu ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief, Xi Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula ..

8 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Should Work With US, Brussels on C ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.