Fire Broke Out In Market On Chakri Road Rawalpindi
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:09 PM
A fire broke out in Jumma bazaar located on chakri road near Zafar plaza which caused damage worth millions of rupees
According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, firefighting teams reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours.
The cooling process was also done after controlling the fire, he said.
Fire spread rapidly because there was no concrete wall between shops and they were separated with metallic sheets, the spokesman said.
The rescue officials said that the fire was caused by a short circuit, resultantly several shops were into ashes. However, no causalities were reported.