Fire Broke Out In Oil Depot, Injures Three In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in an oil depot situated in Lahore, on Thursday, causing burnt injuries to three people, while many others were trapped in the factory.

According to the private media report, a fire broke out in an oil depot located on Kala Khatai Road in Lahore.

Following the incident, the rescue teams reached the scene and started the process of extinguishing the fire while trying to rescue the trapped people.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital for medical assistance.

