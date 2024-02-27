Fire Broke Out In Oil Tanker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A fire broke out on Tuesday in an oil tanker parked at a petrol pump near Pakka Majeed in Mian Channu area.
According to a private news channel, the fire also engulfed a car parked next to it.
As soon as the incident was reported, the fire brigade and rescue officials reached the site and started extinguishing
the fire.
According to rescue officials, the driver of the oil tanker was badly burnt and was shifted to the hospital.
