Fire broke out in three factories in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The fire broke out in two different incidents in Karachi, two factories caught fire in Orangi Town, while another incident occurred in New Karachi, a private news channel and police reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the rescue and fire brigade was rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

According to the rescue officials, six fire tenders of the Karachi Municipal Commission (KMC) were engaged in rescue operations in Orangi Town.

Four vehicles of the fire brigade brought the fire under control in New Karachi.