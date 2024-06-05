Open Menu

Fire Broken Out At Lahore's Chemical Factory Brought Under Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Fire broken out at Lahore's chemical factory brought under control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory near Ring Road in Lahore has been brought under control on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the fire was extinguished by 14 fire tenders, however, it could flare up again due to the highly flammable nature of the chemicals stored in the factory, a private news channel reported.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

