Open Menu

Fire Burn Victim Succumbed To Injuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A shoemaker who burnt critically as fire broke out a day ago, succumbed to injuries at Nishtar hospital, Multan.

According to details, a person named Haji Muhammad was worked as a shoemaker in Chah Bhat Wala Khangarh area of ??Muzaffargarh.

He sustained serious burn injuries after he caught fire when a spark from a burning cigarette went into the shoe making chemical. He was admitted to Nishtar hospital Multan where he died today. The deceased was the father of four children.

APP/amj-sak

1500 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Fire Died Khangarh From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

14 minutes ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

24 minutes ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

32 minutes ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

41 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 hour ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

2 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

19 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan