Fire burns goods worth millions of rupee to ashes

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Goods worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes as fire erupted into a store at main bazaar Vehari on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, fire broke out suddenly into a foam house store at main bazaar and started to spread.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after two hours of hard struggle. The fire also badly damaged adjacent shops. The cause of fire couldn't be cleared yet.