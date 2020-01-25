Fire claims one life in a cotton warehouse

A Cotton warehouse containing waste cotton caught fire resulting in death of one person.Fire was controlled with rescue efforts of 8 fire brigade vehicles

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) A Cotton warehouse containing waste cotton caught fire resulting in death of one person.Fire was controlled with rescue efforts of 8 fire brigade vehicles .Fire erupted due to short circuit and incident occurred in Faisalabad's small industrial state.The deceased was shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.