UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Crackers, One Wheeling, Areal Firing Banned

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:52 PM

Fire crackers, one wheeling, areal firing banned

Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan under section 144 has banned areal firing, one wheeling, over speeding, display of arms and sale and purchase of fire crackers in the district till May 30th

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan under section 144 has banned areal firing, one wheeling, over speeding, display of arms and sale and purchase of fire crackers in the district till May 30th.

According to notification issued here on Monday, all acts that can put people's lives in danger and turn contentment of Eid festival into grief will strictly be banned in the district. To implement directives of the notification instructions have been issued to all assistant commissioners and police for strict compliance.

Stern legal action has been suggested in the notification against violators of the directives.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Sale Wheeling May All

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 3-4 Times Lower T ..

4 minutes ago

Ban imposed on Inter-Provincial transfer of accuse ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss President Confirms Support to WHO, Expresses ..

4 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

27 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.