Fire crackers, one wheeling, areal firing banned

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan under section 144 has banned areal firing, one wheeling, over speeding, display of arms and sale and purchase of fire crackers in the district till May 30th.

According to notification issued here on Monday, all acts that can put people's lives in danger and turn contentment of Eid festival into grief will strictly be banned in the district. To implement directives of the notification instructions have been issued to all assistant commissioners and police for strict compliance.

Stern legal action has been suggested in the notification against violators of the directives.