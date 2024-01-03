Open Menu

Fire Damages Indian BSF Mess Barrack In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Fire damages Indian BSF mess barrack in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A fire broke out at the Indian Border Security (BSF) headquarters in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the fire broke out in a barrack, housing officer mess, office, and dining hall, causing extensive damage to the property in Sanat Nagar area of the city.

Officials said that seven fire tenders were utilized to douse the leaping flames. They said, there was no report of any loss of life or injury in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added.

