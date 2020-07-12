Fire damages Kohat Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Fire broke out at Control Room of 132 KV Kohat Grid Station damaged both incoming, outgoing breakers and power cables at the facility, said a press release issued by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Sunday.

Due to the damages, power supply to 11 KV City 1, City-2, Kharmatoo, Lachi Express, Kohat Tunnel, College Town, Kohat Express, KDA, Kast, Babri Cotton Mill, OTS, Sleerper factory, Alizai, Jarma,TT4, PAF, Tappi, Bali Tang, Cadet College, Kohat Textile, Buch, LT3, Kohat tunnel has been suspended.

PESCO staff is busy in rehabilitation work on emergency basis and due to severe damages it will take some time. The company has appealed the people of affected areas to cooperate with PESCO during this hard time.