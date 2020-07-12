UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Damages Kohat Grid Station

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Fire damages Kohat Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Fire broke out at Control Room of 132 KV Kohat Grid Station damaged both incoming, outgoing breakers and power cables at the facility, said a press release issued by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Sunday.

Due to the damages, power supply to 11 KV City 1, City-2, Kharmatoo, Lachi Express, Kohat Tunnel, College Town, Kohat Express, KDA, Kast, Babri Cotton Mill, OTS, Sleerper factory, Alizai, Jarma,TT4, PAF, Tappi, Bali Tang, Cadet College, Kohat Textile, Buch, LT3, Kohat tunnel has been suspended.

PESCO staff is busy in rehabilitation work on emergency basis and due to severe damages it will take some time. The company has appealed the people of affected areas to cooperate with PESCO during this hard time.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Company Kohat Sunday Babri Cotton Mills Limited Kohat Textile Mills Limited PESCO

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

41 minutes ago

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

1 hour ago

ERCâ€™s sacrificial meat campaign to benefit over ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.