Fire Destroys 15 Shops, Vehicle In Remote Upper Dir Market

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) As many as 15 shops, along with goods were reduced to ashes and a vehicle was destroyed when a massive fire broke out in a market in Upper Dir on Monday afternoon.

According to the local administration, the incident occurred in Dogadra Market, located in Upper Dir, where 15 shops and a vehicle were destroyed, a local news channel reported.

A fire brigade team reached the spot with difficulty, as the market is situated in a remote

area.

Later, local residents urged the authorities to establish Rescue 1122 branches in Shrinangal and Kalukot to ensure a quicker response to emergencies in the future.

