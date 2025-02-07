Open Menu

Fire Destroys House In Shangla

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Fire destroys house in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A house in Sangrai, a village in Union Council Ranyal, District Shangla, caught fire due to a short circuit, police informed on Friday.

Police said, the fire completely destroyed the house, reducing it to ashes.

Household belongings were also burned in the incident, however, the family members remained unhurt.

Police confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Authorities are assessing the damage.

