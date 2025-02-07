Fire Destroys House In Shangla
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A house in Sangrai, a village in Union Council Ranyal, District Shangla, caught fire due to a short circuit, police informed on Friday.
Police said, the fire completely destroyed the house, reducing it to ashes.
Household belongings were also burned in the incident, however, the family members remained unhurt.
Police confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Authorities are assessing the damage.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA disposes off 2500 kg fungus infected preserves,other items6 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys house in Shangla6 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah participates in JCPA Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons National Assembly session on February 1016 minutes ago
-
Sargodha writers club completes first phase of membership drive36 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs a human trafficker listed in FIA's red book46 minutes ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachment56 minutes ago
-
PFA launches School Nutrition Program at WAPDA girls high school shalimar56 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Woman hit death by train1 hour ago
-
Captain (R) Munir Azam appointed Chairman KPPSC1 hour ago
-
GCWUS outreach donation campaign at Government MPS Jarianwala1 hour ago