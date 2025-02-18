Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A fire in the main hole linked to the 132 KV Cantt grid station caused power outages across multiple areas.

The incident affected power supply on 14 feeders, with 10 feeders restored so far.

Areas including Committee Chowk, Liaqat Bagh, Arya Mohalla and Mohanpura are still facing outages, said an IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here.

IESCO operation teams are working to restore power as soon as possible. The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience.