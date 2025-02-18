Open Menu

Fire Disrupts Power Supply In Several Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A fire in the main hole linked to the 132 KV Cantt grid station caused power outages across multiple areas.

The incident affected power supply on 14 feeders, with 10 feeders restored so far.

Areas including Committee Chowk, Liaqat Bagh, Arya Mohalla and Mohanpura are still facing outages, said an IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here.

IESCO operation teams are working to restore power as soon as possible. The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

35 minutes ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

7 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

8 hours ago
 International Property Show opens nominations for ..

International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025

8 hours ago
 ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

9 hours ago
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defenc ..

Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..

9 hours ago
 Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

9 hours ago
 Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic re ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments

10 hours ago
 Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes r ..

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan