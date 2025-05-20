Fire Disrupts Power Supply In Several Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A fire erupted in the 11kV cable duct outside Islamabad Electric Supply Company's (IESCO) 132kV Sawan Grid Station on Tuesday caused power outages across several areas.
The incident affected 19 feeders in the Rawat and Korang Morgah subdivisions, including areas such as Jail Park-1, RCCI Express, Zeta Mall-1, Pindi board, Fauji Foundation Hospital, Zaraj-1 and 2, Suan, EOWHS, ICT, Park View, Wilayat Complex, Humak, Emarat, Mohra Nagrial, Model Town, Ex-Lawyer Colony, Dhok Awan, and car Chowk, said an IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here.
Initially, the load of the affected feeders is being temporarily transferred to alternative sources. The Operational and Grid System Operations (GSO) teams are actively working to restore power supply to the impacted areas.
IESCO has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption.
