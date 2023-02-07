Fire doused in ICT commercial building

A fire broke out in a commercial building on Tuesday in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Blue Area as the rescue officials and fire brigades reached the area and doused the fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in a commercial building on Tuesday in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Blue Area as the rescue officials and fire brigades reached the area and doused the fire.

According to ICT administration's spokesperson, the fire erupted in a residential flat located in Khyber Plaza.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet," he said and informed that the deputy commissioner ICT was monitoring the situation and no casualties had been reported.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the Directorate of Fire Emergency and Disaster Management to submit an inquiry report; reason for the fire eruption; and the installation of fire safety equipment in the building.