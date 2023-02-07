UrduPoint.com

Fire Doused In ICT Commercial Building

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Fire doused in ICT commercial building

A fire broke out in a commercial building on Tuesday in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Blue Area as the rescue officials and fire brigades reached the area and doused the fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in a commercial building on Tuesday in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Blue Area as the rescue officials and fire brigades reached the area and doused the fire.

According to ICT administration's spokesperson, the fire erupted in a residential flat located in Khyber Plaza.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet," he said and informed that the deputy commissioner ICT was monitoring the situation and no casualties had been reported.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the Directorate of Fire Emergency and Disaster Management to submit an inquiry report; reason for the fire eruption; and the installation of fire safety equipment in the building.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK an ..

Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK and University of Exeter

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek Says Notified UK Authorities of D ..

Russia's Novatek Says Notified UK Authorities of Delisting From LSE

34 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe's Ballance becomes second to score centur ..

Zimbabwe's Ballance becomes second to score centuries for two countries

35 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund for Turkiye's earthquake vict ..

4 minutes ago
 Stocks steady, dollar higher on US rate-hike expec ..

Stocks steady, dollar higher on US rate-hike expectations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.