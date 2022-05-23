Fire emergency declared in Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu mountain

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Assistant Commissioner of Bannu Zaman Khan, Nasir Khayyam along with Rescue 1122 teams Monday reached Gangi Khel Kala, FR Gambati Bannu mountains to extinguish wild fire erupted in the forests.

The fire turned several trees and plants stretched on several kilometers of land into ash, however no loss the human population in the area.

Rescue-1122 Bannu's two fire vehicles and an ambulance was deployed to extinguished the fire. A total of 16 rescuers were taking part in the operation. The station house in-charge of station 11 and station 33 were also present to monitor the operation.