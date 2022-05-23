UrduPoint.com

Fire Emergency Declared In Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu Mountain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Fire emergency declared in Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu mountain

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Assistant Commissioner of Bannu Zaman Khan, Nasir Khayyam along with Rescue 1122 teams Monday reached Gangi Khel Kala, FR Gambati Bannu mountains to extinguish wild fire erupted in the forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Assistant Commissioner of Bannu Zaman Khan, Nasir Khayyam along with Rescue 1122 teams Monday reached Gangi Khel Kala, FR Gambati Bannu mountains to extinguish wild fire erupted in the forests.

The fire turned several trees and plants stretched on several kilometers of land into ash, however no loss the human population in the area.

Rescue-1122 Bannu's two fire vehicles and an ambulance was deployed to extinguished the fire. A total of 16 rescuers were taking part in the operation. The station house in-charge of station 11 and station 33 were also present to monitor the operation.

Related Topics

Bannu Fire Vehicles Nasir Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military o ..

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer's funeral

44 seconds ago
 JI stages sit-in against water shortage

JI stages sit-in against water shortage

46 seconds ago
 Govt to make sincere efforts to contain Sherani wi ..

Govt to make sincere efforts to contain Sherani wildfire: Senate told

47 seconds ago
 Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low': EU ..

Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low': EU agency

48 seconds ago
 Biden LNG Task Force Secretly Developing Plan to B ..

Biden LNG Task Force Secretly Developing Plan to Boost Gas Supplies to Europe - ..

52 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to P ..

Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to Protect US Embassy in Kiev - Re ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.