Fire Engulfs 50 Huts, Mud Houses Inhabited By Nomads
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 10:25 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A fire engulfed around 50 huts and mud houses in a village inhabited by nomadic people of Dashti cast here on Friday, destroying valuable assets of the people.
According to Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, luckily no person received major injuries in the incident which affected some 80 families.
Memon informed that he visited the village located along the stretch of the old National Highway road connecting Qasimabad with Qasim Chowk and interacted with the affected people.
He told that three persons with minor burns were provided treatment at the hospital.
The DC informed that more than 350 residents of the village were being provided cooked food by the district administration.
He said the administration was also preparing a list of the affected people for further help.
