Fire Engulfs Five Shops In Toba Tek Singh

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Five shops were burned to the ground on Monday after a fire broke out in an oil shop near Zubaidah Masjid, Toba Tek Singh.

According to rescue officials, the Omar oil shop stored petrol illegally without proper safety protocols when suddenly a fire engulfed the entire shop and spread to five nearby shops.

The rescue operation started immediately after the incident, and the fire was brought under control after about 3 hours. No casualties were reported.

