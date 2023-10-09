Fire engulfs five shops in Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Five shops were burned to the ground on Monday after a fire broke out in an oil shop near Zubaidah Masjid, Toba Tek Singh.

According to rescue officials, the Omar oil shop was allegedly selling petrol illegally without the necessary safety protocols when suddenly a fire engulfed the entire shop, spread to five nearby shops, and burned them completely.

The rescue operation started immediately after the incident, and the fire was brought under control after about 3 hours. No casualties were reported.