Fire Engulfs Forty Shops In Sahiwal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A blaze ignited by a short circuit ravaged forty shops in Sahiwal district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, causing extensive damage to goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.
The fire originated in one shop near Darbar Muhammad Panah in the Kamir area, swiftly spreading to adjacent shops, said a private news channel.
Upon receiving the alert, firefighters rushed to the scene, later reinforced by additional personnel and vehicles due to the intensity of the inferno.
After several hours of strenuous efforts, the rescue team managed to extinguish the flames.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid prayers banned at Delhi’s historic Eidgah14 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 564 kg drugs in four operations17 seconds ago
-
DC takes action against extra fare charging from passengers22 seconds ago
-
Radio Pakistan's magazine Aahang becomes part of Federal Govt's combined media list28 seconds ago
-
PM pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Experts convene to define Climate Resilient Water Governance Models in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
APHC stresses for Kashmir resolution in historical perspective10 minutes ago
-
Railways instructed to tighten security in trains, at stations during Eid11 minutes ago
-
Dera sanitation workers demand payment of pending salaries before Eid11 minutes ago
-
Hostel for foreign student inaugurated at UoS:11 minutes ago
-
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL13 minutes ago
-
35 power pilferers nabbed21 minutes ago