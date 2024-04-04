Fire engulfs forty shops in Sahiwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A blaze ignited by a short circuit ravaged forty shops in Sahiwal district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, causing extensive damage to goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The fire originated in one shop near Darbar Muhammad Panah in the Kamir area, swiftly spreading to adjacent shops, said a private news channel.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters rushed to the scene, later reinforced by additional personnel and vehicles due to the intensity of the inferno.

After several hours of strenuous efforts, the rescue team managed to extinguish the flames.