Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A devastating fire engulfed a hotel on Prince Road in Quetta, resulting in one fatality and causing three firefighters to faint during the rescue operation, reported a private news channel on Saturday.

Rescue officials said that the fire originated on the second floor of the hotel and quickly spread to the first floor.

Chief Fire Brigade Abdul Haq Achakzai confirmed that one man died from burns sustained in the fire, while three fire brigade officials fainted due to the intense conditions during the operation.

Dead body and the fainted firefighters were swiftly shifted to the hospital for media treatment.

Despite the challenges, firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze.