Fire engulfs in Wax warehouse at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A fire broke out at a wax warehouse located in the Korangi Sector 50-C area of Karachi on early Saturday morning.

According to details, Rescue officials said that at least three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control, a private news channel reported.

According to rescue sources, no casualty has been reported in the incident.