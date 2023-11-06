Open Menu

Fire Engulfs Lands In Public School Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 10:45 PM

A fire gutted the agricultural land and bushes in Public School Hyderabad (PSH) here on Monday evening but no harm to life or damage to property or assets was reported in the incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A fire gutted the agricultural land and bushes in Public School Hyderabad (PSH) here on Monday evening but no harm to life or damage to property or assets was reported in the incident.

According to the police, the fire tenders of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) were called to extinguish the wild blazes.

The police said the cause of the fire was not known.

The smoke emitting from the fire spread to the nearby localities in Latifabad in addition to affecting the air quality within the school premises.

The PSH is the largest semi-government school in Hyderabad built on over 100 acres of land.

