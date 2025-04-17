Open Menu

Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker, Two Buses

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses

An oil tanker caught fire due to short circuiting at a filling station which engulfed two coaster buses parked there near Satiana city on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) An oil tanker caught fire due to short circuiting at a filling station which engulfed two coaster buses parked there near Satiana city on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, no loss of life was reported in the incident which took place at Mian Haq Filling Station, Satiana city to Jagatpura road.

Five fire brigade tenders controlled the fire after hectic efforts. The oil tanker was standing at the filling station for delivery of oil.

