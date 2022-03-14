UrduPoint.com

Fire Engulfs Shopping Plaza In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A huge fire broke out in a private shopping plaza in the Gulberg area of ??Lahore on the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the flames continued to burn throughout the night while more than 20 fire trucks tried to extinguish the fire.

The fire engulfed the four-story mall and reduced at least 400 shops to ashes, a private news channel reported.

The fire was put brought under control by the firefighters and the process of cooling is underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar took stern notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry of the fire.

