Fire Engulfs Shops In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Fire engulfs shops in Multan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Fire erupted in cloth shops at Bohar Gate Bazar located in Multan on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue officials three fire tenders were busy in extinguishing the fire, reported a private news channel.

They said the fire broke out in a basement of a shop and spread to the ground floor and other shops as well, adding, roof of a shop collapsed due to fire.

The loss of human life was not reported till filling of the news.

