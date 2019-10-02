Fire engulfs shops in Multan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Fire erupted in cloth shops at Bohar Gate Bazar located in Multan on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue officials three fire tenders were busy in extinguishing the fire, reported a private news channel.

They said the fire broke out in a basement of a shop and spread to the ground floor and other shops as well, adding, roof of a shop collapsed due to fire.

The loss of human life was not reported till filling of the news.