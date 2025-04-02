Open Menu

Fire Engulfs Sports Shop In Chiniot City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A devastating fire broke out in a sports shop in Sarafa Bazaar, Chiniot city on Wednesday, leaving goods worth lakhs of rupees in ashes.

According to sources of rescue 1122, the blaze, triggered by a sudden short circuit on the second floor of the famous Khan Sports shop, quickly spread to the entire shop and adjacent stores.

Rescue 1122 teams faced significant challenges in accessing the area due to narrow inner-city routes, but after several hours of effort, they successfully brought the fire under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the rescue firefighters managed to save neighboring shops from catching fire.

However, the incident highlighted the need for improved emergency access in the city. The Rescue 1122 staff struggled to navigate the area due to illegal parking near the Badshahi Mosque.

APP/mha/378

