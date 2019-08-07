UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupted At Grid Station In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

Fire erupted at grid station in Faisalabad

A fire broke out at 66-KV grid station which reduced items to ashes in Chak Jhumra Road here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : A fire broke out at 66-KV grid station which reduced items to ashes in Chak Jhumra Road here on Wednesday.

A Fesco spokesman said the fire erupted due to a short-circuit which engulfed the surroundings and burnt precious material.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 with five fire fighting vehicles reached on the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

