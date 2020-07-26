UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupted At Karachi Garments Factory

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Fire erupted at Karachi garments factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A fire erupted at a garments factory near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday, while the blaze has engulfed two floors of five-storey building, reported a private news channel.

Four fire tenders were busy in dousing the fire.

Moreover, no casualties or injuries have been reported as today was a weekly holiday and there was no staff in the building expect guards.

Earlier, on July 21, fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory situated in Sharafi Goth area of Landhi in the port city.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire was not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in that incident, however, medicines and other valuables worth million of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

