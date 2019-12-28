A fire that broke out at the first floor of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) was extinguished successfully on Saturday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) A fire that broke out at the first floor of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) was extinguished successfully on Saturday.According to the administration of the hospital, the fire broke out at the operation theater, situated at the first floor of the NICVD was doused.

The people trapped at the affected floor of the hospital were rescued by the security guard, who got minor burn injuries in the process, said administration.Dr Hamid Ullah while talking to media men said fire broke out due to short circuiting in ICU of emergency.

The patients were taken out due timely action. All the patients are safe. Fire is under control and fire brigade staffers are working.