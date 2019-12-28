UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupted At NICVD's First Floor Extinguished

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:12 PM

Fire erupted at NICVD's first floor extinguished

A fire that broke out at the first floor of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) was extinguished successfully on Saturday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) A fire that broke out at the first floor of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) was extinguished successfully on Saturday.According to the administration of the hospital, the fire broke out at the operation theater, situated at the first floor of the NICVD was doused.

The people trapped at the affected floor of the hospital were rescued by the security guard, who got minor burn injuries in the process, said administration.Dr Hamid Ullah while talking to media men said fire broke out due to short circuiting in ICU of emergency.

The patients were taken out due timely action. All the patients are safe. Fire is under control and fire brigade staffers are working.

Related Topics

Fire Media All

Recent Stories

Why You Won't Get the Flu and a Cold at the Same T ..

9 minutes ago

3 friends die in road mishap in Gujranwala

9 minutes ago

RWP will be made polio free till March 31, 2020

9 minutes ago

Sindh government behind gas crisis in the province ..

9 minutes ago

5 die, 10 injured bus overturns in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

3 car lifters arrested in Karachi

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.