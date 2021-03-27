Fire erupted at two different places

Two fire cases were occurred on Saturday at different places of the city , however, no loss of life reported, Rescue 1122 said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Two fire cases were occurred on Saturday at different places of the city , however, no loss of life reported, Rescue 1122 said..

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that the first fire was reported into the bushes of at Piran Ghaib Thermal power station.

The Rescue fire fighter teams rushed to the spot and got controlled on fire timely.

He said that there was a threat of spreading fire due to presence of power transformers but fire completely controlled.

In another incident, the fire erupted into a plastic shop near Chungi No 6.

Upon receiving information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. However, the cooling process was underway.