UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupted In A House In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:25 PM

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

A fire broke out in the house of a local man in Sheikh Menu area of Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district, but no casualties were reported

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::A fire broke out in the house of a local man in Sheikh Menu area of Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district, but no casualties were reported.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out in the kitchen of a local man named Agha Khan Jan for unknown reasons.

A team of Rescue 1122 firefighters rushed to the scene and contained the blaze in a professional manner.

The immediate action of Rescue 1122 firefighters not only contained the fire but also prevented it from spreading to other parts of the house, locals said . No casualties were reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

16 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

3 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

3 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

3 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

3 minutes ago

Minister Ashifa Riaz reviews departmental performa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.