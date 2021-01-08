Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A fire broke out in the house of a local man in Sheikh Menu area of Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district, but no casualties were reported

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::A fire broke out in the house of a local man in Sheikh Menu area of Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district, but no casualties were reported.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out in the kitchen of a local man named Agha Khan Jan for unknown reasons.

A team of Rescue 1122 firefighters rushed to the scene and contained the blaze in a professional manner.

The immediate action of Rescue 1122 firefighters not only contained the fire but also prevented it from spreading to other parts of the house, locals said . No casualties were reported in the incident.