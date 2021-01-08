Fire Erupted In A House In Bajaur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:25 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::A fire broke out in the house of a local man in Sheikh Menu area of Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district, but no casualties were reported.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out in the kitchen of a local man named Agha Khan Jan for unknown reasons.
A team of Rescue 1122 firefighters rushed to the scene and contained the blaze in a professional manner.
The immediate action of Rescue 1122 firefighters not only contained the fire but also prevented it from spreading to other parts of the house, locals said . No casualties were reported in the incident.