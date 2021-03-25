UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupted In A House, No Injuries Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Fire erupted in a house, no injuries reported

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A fire erupted suddenly inside the house situated in Kandha village of Khaal Tehsil, District Dir Lower here on Thursday, officials of the Rescue 1122 said.

The Rescue 1122 succeeded in containing the fire from further damaging the house.

The local people rescued the family of the house soon after the fire erupted, besides no injuries were reported.

The Rescue Official said that the fire was erupted due to a short circuit.

The Rescue 1122 firefighters and medical staff ambulance rushed to the spot and firefighters battled the blaze in a professional manner and saved the house from further damage.

Related Topics

Fire Dir Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Gang-rape case: Convicts c ..

27 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: Women Development Organization’s L ..

27 minutes ago

Malaysia in Talks With Russia on Potential Sputnik ..

25 minutes ago

Japanese owner says facing 'extreme difficulty' re ..

25 minutes ago

First German state to end virus shutdown from Apri ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Does Not Know When He Wil ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.