Fire erupted in a house, no injuries reported

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A fire erupted suddenly inside the house situated in Kandha village of Khaal Tehsil, District Dir Lower here on Thursday, officials of the Rescue 1122 said.

The Rescue 1122 succeeded in containing the fire from further damaging the house.

The local people rescued the family of the house soon after the fire erupted, besides no injuries were reported.

The Rescue Official said that the fire was erupted due to a short circuit.

The Rescue 1122 firefighters and medical staff ambulance rushed to the spot and firefighters battled the blaze in a professional manner and saved the house from further damage.