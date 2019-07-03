Fire erupted in Aabpara weekly bazar dozed off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A fire, which erupted in weekly bazaar of Aabpara on Wednesday, was overpowered by Fire Brigade and Rescue teams after immediate firefighting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A fire, which erupted in weekly bazaar of Aabpara on Wednesday, was overpowered by Fire Brigade and Rescue teams after immediate firefighting.

However, the blaze gutted down 12 to 15 'Landa' section stalls set up in backside of the community center, according to a sources in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

They informed APP that sanitation staff lit a garbage heap, which surrounded the stalls and turned into ashes goods and infrastructure of 12 to 15 vendors.