UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupted In Bookshop In Jangi Mohalla

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Fire erupted in bookshop in Jangi Mohalla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in a bookshop in Jangi Mohalla, a famous books and printing press area of historical Qissa Khawani bazaar, an official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Sunday.

The official, while giving details of the fire incident, said that soon after receiving the emergency call, two fire engines of Rescue 1122 were dispatched to the accident site and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and put out the fire while cooling process continued.

The fire situation is now under control with no casualty reported, however, the bookshop received loss of all collections of books, the official said.

